SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The Sioux City Police Department (SCPD) has charged multiple teens for breaking into Sioux City businesses over a two-month period.

The police department said in a release that it has been investigating multiple burglaries of Sioux City businesses over seven weeks. Those businesses included gas stations, vape shops and a gun shop.

As a result of the investigation, SCPD have charged nine juveniles.

Two juvenile females, 13 and 14 years old, have been charged with the Wednesday burglary of Sarges Mini Mart on West 2nd Street.

Five juvenile males between the ages of 12 and 15 years old have been charged in

connection to November 26, 2022, and December 2, 2022, burglaries at Brew on Riverside Boulevard.

Five vehicles were reported stolen out of Sioux City on Wednesday, police said, and the keys were left in the vehicles. Two 14-year-old males were arrested Thursday after allegedly fleeing from a stolen vehicle. Police told KCAU 9 that one of the 14-year-old males was responsible for four of the stolen vehicles from Wednesday.

Police said the two previously mentioned 14-year-olds are also responsible for burglaries into many other Sioux City businesses, including American Brothers in Arms, Chasing Clouds Vape, Kure Vape, Bacon Creek General Store, and Select Mart. The two boys were charged with burglaries and for operating stolen vehicles.

The police department is continuing to investigate the incidents, adding that criminal charges will be filed against several others who were involved in this string of burglaries.