SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The number of applicants interested in the school board seat vacated by Perla Alarcon-Flory has increased to nine.

Last week, the Sioux City Community School District said that they had four people expressing interest in the open school board seat. As of Wednesday, that number increased to nine.

The current list of applications are:

Chad Krastel

Maria Rundquist

Philip Hamman

Shaun Broyhill

Julie Berens

Eric Boe

Semehar Ghebrekidan

Tashsa Cowan

Ryan Baker

The deadline to submit applications for the school board seat is Thursday at 5 p.m.

Alarcon-Flory announced in May that she would be vacating her school board seat in order to relocate.

In the near future, another school board seat will also be opening. Monique Scarlett announced that she would not be running for re-election.