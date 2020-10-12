8th Street to close between Pierce Street and Nebraska Street

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The City of Sioux City Engineering Division announced the closure of 8th Street between Pierce Street and Nebraska Street.

According to a release, the closure will allow city crews to complete a water main valve repair at this location. Crews are expected to begin work on the morning of Tuesday, October 13, and to be finished on the afternoon of Thursday, October 15, weather dependent.

A detour route for westbound traffic that utilizes Nebraska Street, 9th Street, and Pierce Street, and a detour route for eastbound traffic that utilizes Pierce Street, 7th Street, and Nebraska Street will be available during this closure.

Motorists are advised to reduce speed, drive cautiously, and obey all traffic control signs with regards to this closure.

Courtesy of City of Sioux City Engineering Division

