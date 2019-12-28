8th annual WinterFest draws dozens of people to Ponca State Park

PONCA, Neb. (KCAU) — It’s the first time the Olson family participated in the 8th annual Winterfest in Ponca State Park and the light rain and chilly temperatures didn’t prevent them from making memories at the event.

Scott Oligmueller, the superintendent of Ponca State Park, explained why the Winterfest is an important event during the winter months.

“It’s a cool event to get people out in the parks during the winter. A lot of people don’t come out during the winter time. So, getting people out in the winter time is a whole different experience and whole different view of the park,” said Oligmueller.

The whole day was jam packed with fun activities for everyone to enjoy starting with art and crafts for the little ones.

After art making, it was time for a little competition at the National Championship Fruitcake Fling.

“We make our fruit cakes out of bird seeds so we can leave them on the ground and it can help feed the birds,” said Oligmueller.

Kids as young as 2-years-old competed for the ultimate prize.

“We have trophies that we hand out to the different age groups and it’s kind of a different thing to do for Christmas,” said Oligmueller.

The excitement didn’t end there. Afterwards, families teamed up to test their mental and physical strengths in a yule log competition. Ryan Olson said it’s a scavenger hunt that teaches families about Ponca’s State Park as they compete.

“They do a good job of kind of educating families of what there is to see through the wildlife and the history of the park. We kind of like to see the outdoor center here and they do a good job having creative things for us to do,” said Olson.

The winners are paraded on a horse drawn carriage ride around the park then everyone gets a turn on the final hay rides, bringing a long day of outdoor activities to a peaceful ending.