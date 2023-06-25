SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU)– Hundreds of people gathered at Battery Park, for the 8th annual Rib Fest on Saturday.

Siouxlanders spent their day sampling ribs, chicken drums, and delicious side dishes from 16 cook teams, all together preparing roughly one thousand racks of ribs.

During Rib Fest, teams are put against each other in a competition for the title of this year’s best ribs. One of the cooks was Nick Carter, with the Melting Cow, a new barbeque restaurant that recently opened in Sioux City.

Carter says while he and his team hope for first place, they will take whatever title given.

“We just wanna get just experience on how to do this, the whole competition thing, cause it’s a lot different from the normal restaurant aspect. But we just wanna like we’re learning from our neighbors, we’re learning around each other and it’s a lot of fun,” said Carter.

However, the event wasn’t all about the food. Every dollar raised at rib fest went to Camp High Hopes, a camp for kids, teens, and adults with special needs.

“It’s helping them provide activities out at camp such as: canoeing, archery, high ropes courses. you know we have all of those different experiences they can enjoy all summer long,” said Kyle Knaack, advancement director with Camp High Hopes.

Last year Rib Fest had roughly 2,500 attendees and Camp High Hopes officials anticipated 3,000 samplers for this year’s event.