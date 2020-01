VERMILLION, S.D. (KCAU) – Bike enthusiasts can look forward to a scenic route during this summer’s Ride Across South Dakota tour.

RASDak announced its 8th annual bike ride route on Sunday. The trip will show off the Missouri River and four dams on the RASDak 2020 Best Dam Ride. The 463-mile tour will start in Pollock on June 7th and end in Vermillion on June 13th.

It’s the first time the ride will go north to south.

