SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Another weekend fundraiser brought in more than $138,000 for Camp High Hopes.

The 8th annual haunted lodge party took place Saturday at the Delta Hotels by Marriott in South Sioux City.

A record number of people turning out in costume to win prizes, compete in games and raise money for a great cause.

Camp High Hopes offers barrier-free experiences for kids and adults with disabilities in the Siouxland area.