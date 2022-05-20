SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — While it was cooler, the weather did cooperate for those participating in a golfing tournament dedicated to a good cause.

Friday was the 8th Annual Golf “Fore” Mental Health which was held at the Green Valley Golf Course.

Around 100 players joined in to benefit the Siouxland Mental Health Center.

“We want to get out into our community, we want to stomp out the stigma and we want to make sure that everyone is aware of where they can go to help,” said Sheila Martin, the CEO of Siouxland Mental Hospital.

“When we see people that have supported us year after year, we love that. We just have a great following with us, especially for events like this and then we get those new people in, we just kind of wanna keep them coming back each year. Show them what we can do and what Siouxland Mental Health is about so they want to come back,” said tournament director Morgan Haskell.

The Siouxland Mental Health Center has provided a wide variety of mental health services to our area for over 50 years.

KCAU 9 News is proud to sponsor the event which helps the center continue its mission to provide mental health services to Siouxland.