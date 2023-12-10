SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU)–More than a hundred people gathered at the Ho-Chunk Center, to support a good cause and possibly go home with a puppy.

The 88th annual Little Yellow Dog Auction had many people raising a hand for a chance to outbid others for Nixon, a Bernese Mountain Doodle.

Nixon went for more than $13,000, with the money going towards the Goodfellows Charities to pay for books and toys for children.

This year’s winner was Rick Grenko, he told KCAU that once he and his family laid eyes on the puppy, they just had to have her.

“Couldn’t be more honored honestly to end up with this dog in honor of Mr. Nixon and everything he did for this organization. It’ll be spoiled, it’ll be like the only granddaughter in the house so to speak,” said Grenko.

The total money raised for the event is still being tallied.