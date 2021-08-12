85th Annual Marcus Community Fair underway

MARCUS, Iowa (KCAU) — A different kind of summer entertainment is underway this week in Marcus.

The 85th Annual Marcus Community Fair opened Thursday with livestock weigh-ins, exhibition displays and many other activities. The annual event ranks as one of the only “community” fairs in Iowa.

“Way back in the day it was actually called The Horse Show and then it just kind of turned into, it grew and grew and grew and it turned into a community fair. And once we started doing that we just didn’t want to give it up.” says Lisa Spieler, Fair Board Member

This year’s fair coincides with the town’s sesquicentennial. An all-school reunion is set for Saturday night at the MMCRU High School. A street dance and other entertainment is slated every night.