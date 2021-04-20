84-year-old crashes pickup into creek near Pilger

PILGER, Neb. (KCAU) — An 84-year-old man escaped serious injuries after leaving the highway and crashing his pickup into a creek bed near Pilger Tuesday morning.

According to the Stanton County Sheriff’s Office, on Tuesday morning around 10:55 a.m., authorities responded to and investigated a one vehicle traffic accident on Hwy 15, about six miles south of Pilger.

Photo courtesy of the Stanton County Sheriffs Office.

Bob Feller, 84, of Wisner was driving south on Highway 15 when he left the roadway for unknown reasons and travelled more than 300 yards in a field before coming to rest after entering a flowing creek bed.



Feller was treated at the scene by Pilger EMS and declined medical transport.