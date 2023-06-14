SANBORN, Iowa (KCAU) — The Iowa United Methodist Church has lost 12% of their congregation due to disagreements with the denomination.

Of 730 Methodist churches in Iowa , 83 congregations are leaving the United Methodist Church, with possibly 20 to 30 additional churches opting to leave by the end of this year.

“We just didn’t necessarily feel that the conference was holding up their end of the bargain of making sure that we’re living biblically, and we’re doing what we need to do to glorify God in this community,” said Jacob Sandholm, lead pastor at Archer United Methodist Church.

“It’s become so political and the schism is just as strong in the united methodist as it is in the nation. there’s a political split in the nation,” said Reverend Kevin Gingerich, the pastor with Faith Community Church in Sheldon, Iowa.

In 2019 during a special general conference, church leaders gathered to discuss allowing same-sex weddings in Methodist churches, as well as open members of the LGBTQ community. The discussion caused a rift within the church.

“Instead of finding the middle ground, there was a doubling down making the penalties more intense if you did do a same-gender wedding or if you were a person who was a practicing self-avowed homosexual. Those became more defined,” said Bill Poland, assistant to bishop with the Iowa United Methodist Church.

At Sheldon Methodist Church, now known as the Faith Community Church Of Sheldon, 69% of the community decided to splinter off from the denomination.

“The disaffiliation has caused the 30% who did not want to disaffiliate, who wanted to stay United Methodist to be very upset as I understand that they would be. And several of them have already transferred their membership,” said Gingerich.

Those who left made their way to the closest Methodist church in Sanborn, Iowa.

“I think we’ve added about 30 members,” said Kris Lien, pastor at Andrews Methodist Church in Sanborn, Iowa.

“When the group of people came into from Sheldon right away at the beginning, it was a surprise and a very welcome surprise. and we did what we could to make them feel welcome, and we’re glad that they’re with us but yet we’re sad,” said Linda Rath, a member of Andrews Methodist Church.

New members of St. Andrew’s feel committed to the United Methodist Church, which is why they’ve left disaffiliated churches.

Poland said he wishes that things played out differently.

“If we cannot live out love for each other, grace and reconciliation at a time when our nation and our world needs it most. then what light do we really have to offer,” said Poland.

This split isn’t limited to Iowa. In the last 2 years, more than 5,000 church disaffiliations have occurred nation-wide, out of more than 30,000 United Methodist churches.