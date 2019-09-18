82-year-old Vermillion man competes in horse sports

Lawton, Iowa (KCAU) – An 82-year-old Vermillion man competes faithfully in horse sporting events all around the country.

Harold Fisher said he can remember participating in horse competitions dating back to 1977.

Fast forward to 40 years later and he’s still on horses competing against riders half his age.

“I always loved animals, dog’s, anything. They were just fun to be around and sometimes I thought they were better than people,” said Fischer.

Teresa Mead, Harold’s partner, said he wins at least 50 percent of his penning competitions and described Harold’s enthusiasm for competiting in horse competitions.

“He’s very busy works all the time. Even when we get done with these sortings and pennings, he’ll go home and build hay for another three hours,” said Mead.

Harold competes least twice a month at the “Sorta Heaven’ arena and he said the real reward is continuing to enjoy a sport he loves.