ORANGE CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A long-time tradition in Plymouth County starts up on Thursday morning.
Since 1936, the community in Orange City has been celebrating their Dutch roots around the time the weather gets warmer and tulips blossom.
This year, Orange City’s Tulip Festival runs from May 19 to May 21, with most events taking place on Friday and Saturday.
Carnival rides, a horse-drawn trolley tour, pedicabs, an antique tractor show, visiting the Vogel Old Mill, Tulip Talk in the Windmill Park, Straatfeest, wooden shoe carving demonstrations, Dutch Dozen performance, and private tours at the Dutch American Heritage Museum are available on all three days.
On Friday, ArtBurst will open, and it will be ending on Saturday.
From Thursday to Saturday, a craft show will also take place on 1st Street between Central Avenue and Arizona Avenue.
A full schedule for the Tulip Festival can be found by clicking here. A map and extra information can be located on this webpage.