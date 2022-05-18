Cyclone Tailgate Tour

May 17th

12-1pm

Siouxland Expo Center

The Cyclone Tailgate Tour is coming to Sioux City! Come visit us on Tuesday, May 17th, for food, drinks, and tons of fan interaction with Iowa State University Athletics!

Bike to Work Day

May 20

Between 6:30-9am meet at the parking lot of the Siouxland Chamber of Commerce for free breakfast, giveaways, and a chance to win prizes

Pre-register https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/Bike2WorkSC2022

Bob Bruner memorial Free Fishing Derby

May 21st from 9-Noon

Lake #16 at the Fremont State Recreation Area

no fishing license or park entry permit required.

Casting contest with Prizes

Free Hot dogs, sloppy Joes and Pop

1 free rod and reel to be given to each child, while supplies last. Enter to win a Family Camping Kit while you’re there. See the “Birds of Prey” at 10am

Siouxland Pride Event

Wednesday, May 25, 2022 – A Guide to Pride, Understanding Gender Identity. This is an event that will be held at the Sioux City Public Museum at 6pm to 7:30pm. It will be a free event. Friday, May 27, 2022 – Pride Prom. This event is held at Girls, Inc. from 7-11pm. This is centered towards LGBTQ+ teens; however, we are encouraging allies and LGBTQ+ of all ages to come out and have a fun night. Saturday, May 28, 2022 – Raising the Roof. This event will be held at the Warrior Hotel, at the Crown from 7:30pm to 10:30pm. This is a silent auction and fundraising opportunity for the Siouxland Pride Alliance. Thursday, June 2, 2022 – Sioux City’s first annual Pride Parade. This will start at 6pm and will travel down 4th Street from Iowa Street to Nebraska Street. Saturday, June 4, 2022 – PrideFest, The pride festival will be held in front of the Sioux City Public Museum from Noon to 4pm. We will have the block shut down for the vendors and community to mingle together from Jackson to Douglas. Free meal is provided.

Huge Outdoor Flea Market

May 28th at 9am

2000 Pierce Street in Sioux City

Thunder on the Missouri 8

May 29 at 12pm

South Sioux City at Siouxland Freedom Park

This 10-mile honor ride culminates at the only permanently-mounted half-scale replica Vietnam Memorial Wall located within Siouxland Freedom Park in South Sioux City, Nebraska. The ride honors America’s POW-MIA and pays respects to the 58,000 American men and women who gave their lives for this great Nation and whose names are engraved on the Memorial Wall.

This will be a three-day event and separate events will be created for each day.

Live Healthy Iowa Kids Track Meet

June 2 beginning at 6pm

Join us in our FREE youth track meet on June 2nd, 2022!

Age divisions: 6-14 yrs

Winners in each event and age group (7-14) will qualify for the Live Healthy Iowa Kids Track Championship in Marshalltown on June 18!

Register online through May 30 at 10PM.

Dakota City Fire Department Golf Tournament

June 5 at 10am

Shotgun start at Covington Golf Course in SSC

Flights will be determined on number of entries. Flag prizes and awards will be given following the dinner at the golf course.

$5000 Hole in One Prize! This is a four-person golf tournament fundraiser for the Dakota City Fire Department held at the Covington Links Golf Course in South Sioux City, NE! The price is $60/person, $240/team. It includes 18-holes, a golf cart, and a dinner. There will also be pin prizes, betting holes, and prizes for the top teams in each flight. Flights will be determined by how many entries we have. If you have any questions or want to enter a team, please call the fire hall at 402-987-3326.

3rd Annual Charity Golf Tournament

Volunteers with Siouxland Freedom Park will host an 18-hole golf tournament on Monday, June 6th, starting at noon at the Dakota Dunes Country Club in Dakota Dunes, SD. Team registration is $500. There is also a hole sponsorship opportunity for $250. Visit: https://siouxlandfreedompark.org/golf-tournament/ to register. Contact Roger Heck at rogerheck22@gmail.com or Pam Miller at miller4321@hotmail.com for sponsorship details. Pizza and Appetizers will be provided for the post-round. A grilled lunch will be available to purchase for the pre-round. All proceeds will go to projects at Siouxland Freedom Park.

In the Dirt: Summer Camp

Starting June 6 and going through June 7

Various times slots available

Call LaunchPAD Children’s Museum to secure your date and time

$40 for members and $50 for non-members

Ages 5 and up

HILLarious 8K/20K

June 11

20K starts at 7:30am and 8K starts at 8am

Race starts at the Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center and continues into Stone State Park.

THIS RACE IS SPONSORED AND MANAGED BY THE MISSOURI RIVER RUNNERS CLUB. Click here to register: https://ultrasignup.com/register.aspx?did=93933

Ronald McDonald House Charities of Siouxland Golf Classic

June 13

Does this week’s spring weather have you itching to get a tee time? We sure are! Only 5 weeks until the RMHC of Siouxland Golf Classic. Do you have your team registered? If not, click here: https://apps.rmhc-siouxland.org/upcoming-events?EV=117

It’s going to be an awesome day of fun, all to support families with children receiving medical treatment.

Outdoor Yoga Class

Go for a short hike and enjoy the views on top of Mt. Lucia while practicing yoga! Suitable for all yoga levels

Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center

June 23 from 5:30-6:30pm



4th of July Fireworks Show

July 4th at midnight

Join us at Siouxland Freedom Park, in South Sioux Cityk, for a marvelous fireworks show on Monday, July 4th!

Heartland Counseling’s 45th Anniversary Gala

July 22 from 5:30-11pm

South Sioux City Marriott Riverfront Ballrooms

Cocktail hour – Dinner – Awards – Auction and entertainment by Locked N Loaded

Ticket information call 402-494-3337