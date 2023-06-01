VERMILLION, S.D. (KCAU) — After eight years, the murder of a woman going fishing in Siouxland remains unsolved. Authorities are nonetheless hopeful there will be closure in the case.

On June 1, 2015, authorities found the body of 29-year-old Alicia Hummel in the Missouri River near Vermillion.

As a preschool teacher, Hummel wanted to use her first day of vacation to go fishing. She left her grandparents’ place in Sioux City in the morning on that day, heading to Myron Grove Boat ramp west of Vermillion. Hummel shared her day on social media, with her last contact coming from Snapchat at 1:30 p.m.

Around 3:30 p.m., an officer with the Game, Fish & Parks found Hummel’s body. Authorities found her car keys in her vehicle. Family and friends reported her missing at 5:20 p.m. and they were notified of her death at 10:30 p.m.

An autopsy was done, revealing that she drowned, but investigators ruled her death a homicide as the autopsy also revealed that she sustained injuries to her head and a cut on her neck.

A Facebook page was created, called “Fighting For Justice For Alicia Hummel” remembering Hummel while also hoping for closure.

Clay County Sheriff Andy Howe spoke with KCAU 9 about the case. He said that while there are no updates to share about the investigation, the case is still being investigated when they receive tips and leads. A state agent with the South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation regularly meets with the sheriff to review and receive updates on the case, Howe said. He added that he can’t go into details of the investigation so as to not jeopardize it.

Even with the case being eight years old, Howe is hopeful that they will solve it.

“I continue to encourage people to share any information they can provide,” Howe said. “The case is active in our minds here and actively discussed. Everyone here is hopeful to see a successful investigation and prosecution of the case, and I’m optimistic we’ll get there.”

Read the full timeline of that fateful day here.