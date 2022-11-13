SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Recycling is important for the future of the planet, and citizens in Sergeant Bluff had the opportunity to recycle TVs, computers, and other electronics to keep them out of local landfills.

The service was provided by the city with a small fee to citizens based on what they brought in.

the company that partnered with Sergent Bluff for the past eight years told KCAU 9 about why they care about recycling.

“It’s a good thing for cities to provide this to their residents because it allows the items to be taken care of and helps protect our earth,” said Wes Olson with First Choice Recycling.

There will be another chance to help recycle electronics in the spring of 2023.