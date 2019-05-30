8-year-old seriously injured after colliding into truck

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – An 8-year-old boy riding a bike has been seriously injured after he ran into the side of a truck.

The Sioux City Police Department said they were dispatched Thursday around 4:25 p.m. for a kid on a bike hit by a vehicle in the area of 22nd and Clark Streets.

Speaking with a witness and the driver of the truck, they said the 8-year-old boy was going down Clark Street. He was reportedly going too fast and was unable to stop before then hitting the side of the truck.

The boy was taken to a hospital for serious injuries.

The police are still investigating the incident and say no further information will be provided at this time.

The police are encouraging parents to dicus bike safety with thei kids.

