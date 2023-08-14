GLIDDEN, Iowa (KCAU) — An 8-year-old riding a bicycle was flown to a hospital after being hit by a pickup in the town of Glidden.

The crash happened Saturday around 1:32 p.m. on Colorado Street south of 6th Street, according to an Iowa State Patrol crash report.

The report states that a 2023 Chevrolet Silverado was driving south on Colorado Street when an 8-year-old rode into the street in front of the pickup and was hit.

The 8-year-old was life-flighted to a Des Moines hospital for serious injuries.

The driver of the pickup was not injured.