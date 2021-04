SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — An eight-year-old was killed in a farming accident Wednesday evening in Woodbury County.

According to Sheriff Chad Sheehan, on April 28 around 4:54 p.m., deputies and EMS responded to a farming accident about 4 miles east of Climbing Hill.



An eight-year-old child died as a result of the injuries sustained in the accident.

No further details have been released at this time