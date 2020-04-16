8-year-old boy killed by hit-and-run driver in Iowa

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (AP) — Police in western Iowa say an 8-year-old boy has died after being run down in a hit-and-run crash.

Council Bluffs police say in a statement that the crash happened around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday when a car hit the boy, then fled.

Police say officers called to the scene found the car suspected in the crash a short distance away and arrested the 36-year-old male driver.

Police say medics rushed the child to a hospital in Omaha, Nebraska, where he died. His name has not yet been released.

Police say they are investigating whether the driver who was arrested was impaired at the time of the crash.

