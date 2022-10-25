OGDEN, Iowa (KCAU) — One adult and several teens were taken to a local hospital after they sustained injuries resulting from a car crash in Crawford County on Sunday.

According to the Iowa State Patrol crash report, a Honda Pilot was traveling east in the westbound lane of US Highway 30 at 2:11 a.m.

A GMC Acadia was traveling west on US Highway 30 while the Pilot was allegedly in the incorrect lane resulting in a partial head-on collision. The report specified that the collision partially occurred to the left side of the Acadia, and both vehicles came to a stop in the roadway.

The Acadia was allegedly driven by Cari Segebart with three juvenile passengers, two 16-year-olds and an eight-year-old, who were reportedly not wearing seatbelts.

There were four 17-year-olds in the Pilot, including the driver. None of them were wearing their seatbelts, according to the crash report.

All eight people were taken to a local hospital for injuries. The report doesn’t specify what injuries the victims had.

The investigation of the crash is still ongoing, and the teens’ identities are not available at this time.