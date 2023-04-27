SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Billiard players from all across the midwest have made their way to Sioux City for a week of competition.

More than 140 tables were set up and more than 2,100 billiard balls were polished for the 5-day Midwest 8-Ball Championships.

It took volunteers 11 hours of work Tuesday to prepare the Expo Center for the hundreds of folks ready to play pool.

KCAU 9 spoke with one local player on how this tournament compares with others that he attends.

“It’s as good as any of them. We got 140 tables here and that’s what they want, that way we can have some competitive play and we bring people in from a long way away,” said Don Jones of Sioux City. “So we see a lot of the same people at this tournament that we see at other tournaments and it’s really good.”

The tournament runs through Sunday and only costs $1 to view some of the best pool in the area.