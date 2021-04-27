7th Annual Stuff the Stroller drive benefiting Crittenton Center underway

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — KCAU 9 News and Siouxland Obstetrics and Gynecology are continuing with the 7th Annual Stuff the Stroller drive to help the Crittenton Center.

Shoppers at six Hy-Vee locations, four in Sioux City, one in South Sioux City, and one in Le Mars can drop off baby items at a drop-off box or make a cash donation at the store.

Erika Fuentes, the director of childcare development at the Crittenton Center, said that donated items help families who use the Crittenton Center as a resource.

“We’re just very grateful, very blessed to be able to support Siouxland families going through crisis, going through different changes, and just being able to be there for them,” Fuentes said.

If Siouxlanders don’t have time to swing by the baby aisle and buy an item to donate, you can give a cash donation at the register.

You can visit these Hy-Vee locations below to donate items or make a cash donation for Stuff the Stroller: