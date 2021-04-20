7th Annual Stuff the Stroller drive benefiting Crittenton Center continues

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – KCAU 9 News and Siouxland Obstetrics and Gynecology are continuing with the 7th Annual Stuff the Stroller drive to help the Crittenton Center.

Shoppers at six Hy-Vee locations, four in Sioux City, one in South Sioux City, and one in Le Mars can drop off baby items at a drop-off box or make a cash donation at the store.

Executive Director of the Crittenton Center Leslie Heying said that the donations are important in helping families who rely on the programs at the center, including the HOPES program and Resource Center.

“All these supplies, gift cards, go back to those families to really help them be successful with their families at home,” said Heying.

Heying said the monetary donations will help families when they need them the most.

“So gift cards that people are donating go to help our families with gas, with prescriptions, with groceries in some cases, whatever the needs that they have, we can give those to them to really help them out,” Heying said.

See the list of the Hy-Vee locations below to donate items or make a cash donation for Stuff the Stroller: