SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Many may be carving pumpkins, but what about prepping those pumpkins for a race? That’s what kids did in Le Mars on Saturday.

This year marked the seventh annual Pumpkin Car Races at Total Motors Le Mars.

Around 40 kids, preschool through fifth grade, strapped some wheels onto the seasonal gourd and sent them down a ramp to see who’s the fastest.

Mitch Christoffel, the Total Motors General Manager, said the event is good fun for the whole family, regardless of who wins.

“If their pumpkin wins or now, I thing the best part of seeing it is the kids come out. They dress just as the theme of their pumpkin, so they have a really good time with it,” Christoffel said. “Parents are laughing, smiling. We got cure kids, We’ve got a really good time with families who, the night before, build the pumpkins together. The kids paint them, decorate them and they have a good time with it.”

And this year, Nora, Patrick and Sullivan’s costume themes were characters from the movie Despicable Me. The three said they had a blast at this year’s pumpkin races.

The top three winners received medals.