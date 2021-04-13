7th Annual Holistic Fair date, venue announced

by: KCAU STAFF

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — An upcoming event is geared towards Siouxlanders with an eye on their wellbeing.

It was announced Tuesday the 7th Annual Holistic Health and Wellness Fair will have a new venue, the Siouxland Expo Center, and will be bigger than ever.

Boasting 40 vendors and a whole day’s worth of workshops, classes and activities, the fair is looking increasingly like a festival.

“I’d like to see something like that where this is starting to come into the mainstream and people are recognizing some of these tools and accepting them into their lives,” said event coordinator Erin Kuehl.

The fair will be on Sunday, May 16 beginning at 10 a.m. Tickets start at $5 at the door.

