7th annual Bob’s Burger eating contest takes place at Ponca State Park

PONCA, Neb. (KCAU) – Ten contestants took part devouring their own signature Bob’s Burger, a side of fries, and a 20-ounce drink the fastest. The winner earning a prize the whole family can enjoy. After finishing the Bob’s Burger eating contest in 19 minutes and 13 seconds, John Hanika was crowned the 2021 champion burger boss.

“Well, not overly surprised. I looked the table, I was like alright, there are two or three others that are getting close but, well, it’s kind of hard to tell when you’re looking at the other end,” said John Hanika.

The Ponca State Park Event Coordinator explains what went into planning this year’s contest.

“Due to needing to do some social spacing, we kind of took all of our activities and spread them out more this year, so that way people didn’t get bottlenecked anywhere and they could have that opportunity to be able to social distance. And so that’s why we moved the Bob’s Burger eating contest out top near our Resource and Education center whereas in the past it’s been on the riverfront,” said Ponca State Park Event Coordinator Lynn Mellick.

By finishing his food the fastest, Hanika earned a certificate for a two-night stay in a new 2-bedroom Ponca State Park cottage, something he says he’s looking forward to.

“I see it as a good vacation I haven’t had in a while, something that’s a little less outside,” said Hanika.

But, Hanika says the camaraderie built among his fellow contestants makes the annual competition worthwhile.

“I think it helps build community. I think having events like this helps build community not just as your local town but as your region,” said Hanika.

“That’s what it is, it’s the camaraderie. It’s people coming together and having a good time,” said Mellick.

Mellick told me the record for the fastest completed meal was set back in 2016. It was completed in 4 minutes and 51 seconds.