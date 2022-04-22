SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A benefit concert at the Hardrock Hotel & Casino’s Anthem venue is taking place on Sunday.

Every year, thousands of Americans are diagnosed with Lou Gehrig’s Disease, also known as ALS. For the 7th year in a row, KCAU 9 News is inviting Siouxlanders to take part in the ‘Rock for a Cure’ benefit concert.

The event will feature free-will donations and a silent auction, all of which will benefit the Iowa Chapter of the ALS Association.

At the event, bands Steven Bankey & The Flatlanders, Missouri Blend, Rock Bottom, and The Establishment will be performing.