79 COVID-19 patients being treated at MercyOne, UnityPoint in Sioux City

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Two Sioux City hospitals are providing care for COVID-19 patients.

In a joint statement from the MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center and UnityPoint Health – St. Luke’s in Sioux City, a total of 79 COVID-19 patients are being treated at the two hospitals.

They said they are committed to their patient’s privacy and are not providing specific details on any individual patient.

According to the statement, as health officials continue to report information about suspected and confirmed cases, the medical staff and infection prevention leaders of the two hospitals will continue to follow the CDC’s guidelines for screening, testing and infection control.