78 COVID-19 patients being treated at MercyOne, UnityPoint

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Two Sioux City hospitals are providing care for COVID-19 patients.

In a joint statement from MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center and UnityPoint Health – St. Luke’s, the two hospitals said they are treating a combined 78 COVID-19 patients as of Thursday.

The two hospitals reported having 97 patients Tuesday and 85 on Wednesday.

They said they are committed to their patient’s privacy and are not providing specific details on any individual patient.

According to the statement, as health officials continue to report information about suspected and confirmed cases, the medical staff and infection prevention leaders of the two hospitals will continue to follow the CDC’s guidelines for screening, testing and infection control.