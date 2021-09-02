75-year-old man hospitalized after semi rollover near Sioux Center

SIOUX CENTER, Iowa (KCAU) — A 75-year-old man was hospitalized after losing control of a semi-truck hauling silage, causing him to roll.

According to a release, on September 1 at 8:30 p.m., the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office investigated a crash four miles northwest of Sioux Center.

Glenn Rozeboom, 75, of Rock Valley, was driving a semi-truck pulling a trailer loaded with silage going east on 350th Street when he lost control of the vehicle, entered the south ditch and rolled.

Rozeboom was transported by the Sioux Center ambulance to Sioux Center Health for treatment on his injuries.

The semi sustained approximately $15,000 in damage.

The sheriff’s office was assisted by the Sioux Center Police Department, Sioux Center Fire Department and Sioux Center Ambulance.