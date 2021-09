ROYAL, Iowa (KCAU) – A woman in her 70s was hospitalized on Tuesday following an incident in Royal on Tuesday morning.

According to a press release from the Clay County Sheriff’s Office, they were dispatched to the 100 block of Main Street at 7:45 a.m. for a pedestrian-involved crash.

A deputy determined a 17-year-old girl was driving east on Main Street and hit Linda Yungbluth, 73, as she was walking on the road.

Yungbluth was taken to the Spencer Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.