SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The 72nd Morningside Days is set to kick off Thursday with the Morningside Days Parade.

The parade will begin Thursday night at 6:30 p.m. and travel down Morningside Avenue.

After the parade, the carnival will take place in the Morningside Library’s parking lot until Sunday. If you’d like an advance voucher for the carnival they will be available at Bob Roe’s, Great Southern Bank, Peters Park Flea Market, Peoples Bank, Wheelock & Associates, and Drilling Pharmacy until Friday.

This year’s Parade Marshall is Bob Knowler. The Morningside Commerical Club said that Knowler has been providing vintage cars to the parade for 30 years. Knowler is usually the one driving the Parade Marshall during the parade, but this year they’re passing the honor onto him.

The Morningside Days Parade King is Joseph DeBates and the Queen is Ava Arthur.

More information on the parade is available on the Morningside Commerical Club Facebook page.