721 days later, Clay County Fair to make return in September

SPENCER, Iowa (KCAU) — After a 721 day absence, the Clay County Fair plans to kick things off on September 11.

The fair will have new additions, with many new food items to be on the menu. A food contest will take place to end opening day, and there will be a Hispanic Festival accompanied by other great performers and artists.

“We’re really excited for September 11t to get here and welcome all those fair goers back and just so thankful and grateful we can put the fair on this year,” said Jeremy Parsons, the CEO/Manager of the Clay County Fair.

Parson said extra steps will be taken this year to ensure the safety of everyone as the fight against COVID continues.