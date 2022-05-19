SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The Morningside Days Parade and the Thomas Carnival kicked off Thursday in Sioux City.

This is the 71st year of the event. Thomas Carnival President John Hanschen said that over the years, Siouxlanders have shared a lot of fond memories at the carnival.

“I get comments every year,” Hanschen said. “‘I was here when I was a kid. Now I’m bringing my kids and grandchildren out to the event.’ So, it’s a meaningful thing.”

The carnival opens at 4 p.m. on Thursday and Friday, opens at noon on Saturday, and at 1 p.m.on Sunday. Click here to get tickets.