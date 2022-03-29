HULL, Iowa (KCAU) – A Spencer man in his 70s was involved in a fatal crash that occurred near Hull, Iowa.

According to the Iowa State Patrol, Curtis Brownmiller, 71, of Spencer, was in a vehicle heading west on U.S. Highway 18 when it struck the back of a truck waiting to turn at U.S. Highway 18 and Indian Avenue.

Officials reported Brownmiller was wearing a seat belt and taken to the Sioux Center hospital, but he passed away.

Responding officials included Hull Fire Ambulance, Sioux Center Ambulance, and Sioux County Sheriff’s Office.