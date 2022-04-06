SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – For the next 4 days, Sioux City will be filled with high-flying acts and sweet treats. That’s because the circus is back in town.

The combination of clowns, animals, and cotton candy swirling can mean one thing; the circus is in town.

“I’ve been doing this for over 40 years and I’m probably, me and one other are two of the oldest clowns and it’s a lot of joy to see the smiles on their faces when they come walking through that door. Get some cotton candy or a toy and just scream and holler,” said Greg Hofling, who goes by “Patches” the Clown.

The 70th Annual Abu Bekr Shrine Circus returns to Sioux City after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic.

“We’ve got businesses that love to support the shrine circus. When we weren’t able to do a circus, they said hey, keep the donations. And actually they came back, stepped back up again this year and said we want to support what you do because it’s so important to our community,” Abu Bekr Shrine Circus Member David Krogh said.

“It’s great to have it back after two years. Get to see people finally, get out of the house, no more masks, and looks like the kids are going to enjoy it,” said Daniel Hernandez, who attended the circus with his son, Gabriel.

And right before the circus goes public, Seaboard Triumph Foods Employees and their families got to see a private showing.

“It’s just our relaxing time and hopefully the kids get to enjoy the show. She’s never been to the circus, so we’re kind of hoping she’ll enjoy the animals and everything,” said Karena Trujillo, a circus attendee.

One thing different this year is that the three-ring circus only includes 6 shows, whereas in past years, there have been 10. So if you don’t want to miss out on the fun, click here.