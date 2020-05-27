70th Annual Abu Bekr Shrine Circus rescheduled to October 23-25

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The 70th Annual Abu Bekr Shrine Cirus held at the Tyson Events Center has been rescheduled to October 23-25.

The circus, originally scheduled for April 1-5, has been postponed again from July 29 through August 2 to the October dates.

All of the tickets that were previously purchased will be honored for the rescheduled dates.

The executive leadership of Abu Bekr Shriners has decided in light of the current COVID-19 concerns and the delayed reopening of public facilities that it’s in the best interest of public health and personal safety to reschedule their annual Circus performances to a later date.

For the 28th year, Abu Bekr Shriners will be partnered with George Cardin Circus International to perform at the Tyson Events Center.

“We have a long-time partnership with George Cardin Circus International and they share our concerns that public health and safety needs to be our number one priority as our Nation works through this public health crisis. The families of Siouxland enjoy and look forward to the Circus every year, and by rescheduling our Circus no one has to miss out,” said Sheldon Menin, Abu Bekr Potentate.

Given the directives of the government and public health officials, the Executive Leadership of Abu Bekr, in conjunction with George Cardin Circus International and the Tyson Events Center, have pushed back the 2020 Abu Bekr Shrine Circus performance dates to October.

Officials said circus goers will need to note that there will be seven performances instead of the usual 10.

The updated Abu Bekr Shrine Circus performance scheduled for October 23-25 are:

October 23 at 7 p.m.

October 24 at 11 a.m., 3 p.m., 7 p.m.

October 25 at 11 a.m., 3 p.m., 7 p.m.

“Circus attendees will want to get their tickets early with three less performances scheduled this year than in previous years. In working through all the details of rescheduling our Shrine Circus with both the Tyson Events Center and Cardin Circus International, we decided that a shortened three day run of performances was the best option for this year,” said RC Clements, Abu Bekr Circus chairman.

“We would like to thank the City of Sioux City and the Staff at the Tyson Events Center for their cooperation as we worked with our Circus promoter in rescheduling the Shrine Circus. This is something that has caused major events to be canceled across the country and we, as Shriners, don’t want to put anyone’s health at risk,” Clements added.

The tickets that have already been purchased for the July 29 through August 2 performances will be honored for the October 23-25 performances.

People can also contact the Tyson Events Center box office to exchange their tickets for the new scheduled or to request a refund at 712-279-4850 ext. 6.

Tickets for the October 23-25 performances will go on sale immediately at the Tyson Events Center box office, online at their website, or by calling 855-333-8771.

