$70M expansion planned for Sergeant Bluff ag processing facility

SERGEANT BLUFF, Iowa (KCAU) – Senior Executives with Ag Processing, Inc. (AGP) confirmed that the company will be making another major capital investment in their rural Woodbury County location at Port Neal near Sergeant Bluff, Iowa on Friday.

The $70 million expansion brings the company’s total capital investment in their Siouxland facilities to nearly $200 million since 2014.

“Our company continues to capitalize on growth opportunities as they emerge,” said Chris Schaffer, AGP Chief Executive Officer. “Strong demand for soybean meal and oil, along with an exceptional team at our Sergeant Bluff facility, made this location a logical choice for expansion.”

Director Debi Durham of the Iowa Economic Development Authority (IEDA) in Des Moines said, “This project is a superb example of Iowa’s emphasis on value added ag and how important this industry sector is

to our state’s rapidly expanding economy.”

The project represents the third major expansion for AGP at Port Neal in the last decade.

In 2014, AGP announced a $90 million project to construct a new vegetable oil refinery at Port Neal and in 2016 the company revealed an additional $38 million expansion of its biodiesel plant at that same location.

Rocky DeWitt, who serves as the Chair of the Woodbury County Board of Supervisors expressed his appreciation for AGP’s continued confidence. “With their latest investment, AGP will have invested nearly $200 million in rural Woodbury County since 2014. They are a great corporate citizen and

we’re lucky to have them in our county,” said DeWitt.

The State of Iowa and Woodbury County were assisted by personnel from The Siouxland Initiative (TSI) to

ensure the company ultimately received everything necessary to finalize their decision to locate in Siouxland.

Mike Wells, who serves as the CEO of Wells Enterprises and leads TSI as its Board Chair, underscored the

significance of AGP’s decision to expand in Siouxland. “AGP is a world-class organization with an exceptionally strong presence throughout the upper-Midwest. They had numerous viable options for this particular project, and we are delighted that they chose Siouxland for this $70 million investment,” said Wells.