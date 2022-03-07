EMMET COUNTY, Iowa (KCAU) – A man involved in an Emmet County crash on Saturday has died.

According to a post from the Emmet County Sheriff’s Office, around 8 a.m., a vehicle had been reported as leaving the roadway and striking a tree in the 4100 block of Highway 9.

Officials investigated and alleged that Davies Sanders, 70, of Alabama, was found trapped in the vehicle. He was extricated from the vehicle with Jaws of Life.

Sanders was delivered to the Avera Holy Family Hospital, but he died of his injuries after arriving.

Emmet County Sheriff’s Office and Emmet County Medical Examiner’s Office are still investigating.