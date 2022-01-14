STORM LAKE, Iowa (KCAU) — Officials reported the death of a 7-year-old in Storm Lake.

According to a press release from the Storm Lake Police Department, they were called to a home in the 1400 block of Seneca Street on a report of a child not breathing. Buena Vista Regional Medical Center Ambulance was also called to the scene.

Officials and paramedics started caring for the child medically while they headed towards the Buena Vista Regional Medical Center. The child was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The death is under investigation by the Storm Lake Police Department and the Buena Vista County Medical Examiner’s Office.

An autopsy has been scheduled with the Iowa Office of the State Medical Examiner in Ankeny.