DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) — Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds and the Iowa Economic Development Authority (IEDA) signed off on awarding $16.5 million in grant funding, $7 million of which will be awarded to the Siouxland Regional Trail System.

The Siouxland Regional Trail System will connect the communities of Sioux City, Le Mars, Hinton, Merrill, and Sergeant Bluff and include over 100 miles of continuous trail projects. The trail will include the Cone Park Bike Park, the PlyWood Trail, and Loess Hills Scenic Trail.

The PlyWood Trail was created as a way to connect communities in Woodbury and Plymouth Counties, which is where the name PlyWood originates from.

Other projects awarded include $6 million that was given to Universal Television, LLC for the development of a Field of Dreams television series. The filming will take place in a few different Iowa counties with Polk City being the primary location. Filming is expected to begin this year.

The projects are part of the Destination Iowa program, meant to “bolster the quality of life in Iowa communities” and attract visitors and new residents, a release said.

“Communities in all corners of the state are creating unique destinations, from the Field of Dreams in Dyersville to a thriving arts and culture scene in Sioux City,” Reynolds said. “Destination Iowa will help more communities fuel tourism and economic growth while enhancing the quality of life for Iowans.”

The $100 million program was announced back and April with the goal of adding better tourist attractions and improving the quality of life for Iowa communities. The IEDA will continue to review applications as they arrive until the end of the year or as funds run out. Funded projects must be completed by June 30, 202. Funding is made possible by federal funds provided by the American Rescue Plan Act. Click here for more info.