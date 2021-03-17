7 cases of UK COVID-19 variant confirmed in Plymouth County

LE MARS, Iowa (KCAU) – Health officials said there are 7 confirmed cases of the U.K. COVID-19 variant in Plymouth County.

The Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) said seven cases of SARS-CoV-2 B.1.1.7 has been confirmed in Plymouth County.

More information about these cases, such as travel history and potential exposures, have already been collected by the IDPH and local public health officials. Anyone who was in close contact to these cases will be notified.

The State Hygienic Lab identified these cases as they have been participating in the CDC’s SARS-CoV-2 Strain Surveillance Program since December 2020 by sending test samples to be sequenced for the variant.

Health officials ask the community to continue: