7 Bishop Heelan baseball suspends season after positive COVID-19 test

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – As Bishop Heelan hoped for the return of summer sports, the Crusaders knew that if they got a chance to play they could be special. After it was announced that there would be a shortened baseball season in Iowa, the Crusaders were promptly ranked #1 in all of Class 3A. With a senior loaded roster, it seemed it might be Heelan’s year.

The Crusaders got out to a 6-1 start on the year, but after back-to-back losses, rallied five straight wins, scoring ten or more runs in each game. The Crusaders seemed to be hitting their stride, until the team announced on Twitter that their game on July 9 at Council Bluffs Abe Lincoln would be postponed, and later that their season would be suspended after a positive test came back for a player.

Today's @Heelan_Baseball doubleheader at Council Bluffs Abe Lincoln is postponed. A makeup date is currently under review. — Bishop Heelan Athletics (@BHCS_Athletics) July 9, 2020

The Crusaders issued a statement on Twitter around 4:15 p.m. on Thursday saying the one player who tested positive and additional players that came in contact with him have been placed in mandatory 14-day quarantine and that the school will reevaluate their decision on the season on Monday, July 13.

The school’s officials have been in constant contact with the Woodbury County Public Health Department and will continue to be over the next several days.

For now, the high school’s baseball teams will not play any games or have practices and the situation will be monitored.

Officials said they will reevaluate all circumstances and determine at that time whether the season will progress for the team or not on July 13.

Bishop Heelan adds that it will continue to make safety a priority, consider best practices, and remain in touch with local health officials.