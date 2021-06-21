7 arrested, including 2 juveniles, for breaking into Everly school

SPENCER, Iowa (KCAU) – Seven people were arrested for breaking to a Clay County school, causing damage, and stealing items at an Everly school.

According to a press release on June 8, the Clay County Sheriff’s Office responded to a complaint of a burglary that occurred at the Clay Central Everly School.

During an investigation on Monday, a deputy discovered Riley Neuman, 19, Autumn Swancutt, 19, and Izaya Hooven, 19, all of Spencer, were involved in the reported burglary. Neuman and Swancutt were arrested and charged with burglary, third-degree criminal mischief, and fourth-degree theft. Neuman, Swancutt, and Hooven were booked into the Clay County Jail on a $5,000 bond.

According to court documents, Neuman entered the school through a cafeteria window, spray painted walls and tables, broke glass beakers, and stole an American Flag, a speaker, a projector, and three laptops.

On Tuesday, the investigation discovered that Kala Biggar, 20, and Castle Biggar, 21, of Sioux City, were also involved in the burglary. Both people were arrested for trespassing. They were booked into the Clay County Jail on a $1,000 bond.

Officials also arrested a 16-year-old girl for third-degree burglary, third-degree criminal mischief, and fourth-degree theft. She was released to her mother. A 17-year-old boy was also arrested as well and charged with fourth-degree criminal mischief, fifth-degree theft. He was also and released to a parent.