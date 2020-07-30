6th Street closure at BNSF Railroad Crossing

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The closure of 6th Street at the BNSF Railroad Crossing has been announced by the City of Sioux City Engineering Division.

BNSF will be able to complete rail crossing improvements at the 6th Street crossing during the closure. The closure is set to begin August 3 and is expected to end on August 8.

A detour will be available using Lewis Boulevard, 3rd and 4th Street, and Hoeven Drive.

Officials ask drivers to drive cautiously, slow down, and obey traffic control signals.