6th Steet between Jennings Street and Jones Street to close

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – 6th Street between Jennings Street and Jones Street will close starting next week.

According to a release, beginning August 31, a sign will be replaced on the Mercy Hospital skywalk crossing over 6th Street. The project is expected to be complete in the afternoon.

Motorists are advised to reduce speed and drive cautiously while obeying all traffic laws and signs regarding the closure.

Photo Courtesy of The City of Sioux City Engineering Division

