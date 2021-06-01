6th season for Food Truck Fridays kicks off this week

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Food Truck Friday will be returning for its sixth season at the Pearl Street Park beginning June 4.

The season will start on Friday and go until August 27, with eight trucks participating. More may join as the season goes on. Each truck will be spaced out farther apart to give lines room to social distance, but patrons are welcome to stay in the park if they choose.

“So we just ask that you respect individual space, but we’re feeling great about it being summer, about being outdoors and just really looking forward to getting back to that sense of community,” said volunteer organizer Sam Burrish.

The event will still be limiting activities and other attractions but as the year goes on, they made add more.