SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The 6th annual Siouxland Big Give fundraising drive just is a few days away.

The online, 24-hour day of giving brings almost 100 nonprofits into the spotlight on October 3rd bringing the exposure for those organizations to the community and people to donate.

“Siouxland Big Give is more than just a day to give to your favorite organization; it’s a chance to learn about the work our many different nonprofit organizations are doing in our community. Anyone can be a part of the movement to give, regardless of wealth or position. Online giving allows individuals to support at a minimum of $10 or as big as they’d like,” said Executive Director of the Siouxland Community Foundation Katie Roberts, “Several of these charities have secured matching gifts. When you leverage matching gifts, it’s truly a win-win situation. Our participating and the wide array of missions they represent, you can’t go wrong with whichever organization you choose.”

A release from organizers states that while the fundraiser is mostly online, there will be representatives set up at Hy-Vee on Hamilton Boulevard, Gordon Drive, Sergeant Road, and Cornhusker Drive in South Sioux City.

The Siouxland Community Foundation states that the goal is to raise more than $15,000. In 2022, they raised more than $190,000 from more than 2,100 donations.

In total, Siouxland Big Give raised more than $700,000 in 5 years.

To learn more about the Siouxland Big Give or to make a donation, click here.