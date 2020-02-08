6th Annual Pete Goede Memorial Concert at Hard Rock’s Anthem

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – On Sunday, KCAU 9 will host the 6th annual Pete Goede Memorial ALS benefit event at Hard Rock Casino,
The event will begin at 1:30 p.m. inside of the Anthem for a full day of activities.
It’s free and open to the public. They’re asking for a donation towards the Pete Goede ALS fundraiser.
Eric Boetger from the band, The Establishment, and Theresa Barkus, a member of the Pete Goede ALS fundraiser, came to the KCAU 9 Studios to talk about the memorial event.
Barkus brought with her one of the top prizes in the silent auction, a puppy.
The puppy is an English Cream Retriever, a purebred and already chipped, ready to go to her forever home.
The lineup for the event are:
- 2 p.m. – 3 p.m. – Locked and Loaded
- 3:30 p.m. – 4:30 p.m. – Rock Bottom
- 5 p.m. – 6 p.m. – Missouri Blend
- 6 p.m. – 7 p.m. – Silent Auction
- 7 p.m. – 8 p.m. – The Establishment