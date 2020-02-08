6th Annual Pete Goede Memorial Concert at Hard Rock’s Anthem

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – On Sunday, KCAU 9 will host the 6th annual Pete Goede Memorial ALS benefit event at Hard Rock Casino,

The event will begin at 1:30 p.m. inside of the Anthem for a full day of activities.

It’s free and open to the public. They’re asking for a donation towards the Pete Goede ALS fundraiser.

Eric Boetger from the band, The Establishment, and Theresa Barkus, a member of the Pete Goede ALS fundraiser, came to the KCAU 9 Studios to talk about the memorial event.

Barkus brought with her one of the top prizes in the silent auction, a puppy.

The puppy is an English Cream Retriever, a purebred and already chipped, ready to go to her forever home.

The lineup for the event are: